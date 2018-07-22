CHRIS CORNELL - Photos Of Commemorative Statue To Be Raised In Seattle Available

On June 20th, what would have been the 54th birthday of Seattle's Son, music icon and late Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Cornell, Vicky Cornell announced her late husband will be commemorated in his hometown with a statue that will be raised in a public ceremony on Wednesday, August 29th. Ms. Cornell commissioned sculptor Nick Marras to create a life size bronze statue showcasing the rock legend in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks. She has donated the commemorative figure to Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.

"Even though Chris' music touched the lives of millions around the world, there is no better place than Seattle to honor and celebrate both his contribution to music history, as well as Seattle's unique place in popular music, with an enduring symbol of a beloved artist, father, and husband," said Vicky Cornell. "Our children and I are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love, compassion, and support, and this is our gift to the Museum of Pop Culture and to Seattle - our gift back to the tight-knit community that gave him his start."

"MoPOP is honored to receive this gift from the Cornell family and pay tribute to one of the most powerful and important voices in popular music," says Jasen Emmons, Artistic Director, MoPOP. "MoPOP serves to celebrate the Seattle music scene and the luminaries who have emerged from the Northwest and Chris was a key figure who has made a lasting impact on generations worldwide."

MoPOP is designed by Frank O. Gehry and located inside the Seattle Center next to the Space Needle. The statue will be placed on display in front of the Museum of Pop Culture's gold south entrance, facing 5th Avenue, the ideal location for fans and visitors around the world.

Photo by Nick Marra