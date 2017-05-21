CHRIS CORNELL Remembered On Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG's Music Without Boundaries Online Radio Show This Monday

May 21, 2017, 44 minutes ago

May 21, 2017

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young's Music Without Boundaries Radio Show is live everywhere on Monday evenings at 7:11pm PST / 10:11pm EST. This Monday, May 22nd Young will air a tribute show to vocalist Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave) who passed away on may 18th at the age of 52. Go to this location to tune in.

Musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more are paying tribute via social media to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of  Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

