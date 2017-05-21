CHRIS CORNELL Remembered On Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG's Music Without Boundaries Online Radio Show This Monday

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young's Music Without Boundaries Radio Show is live everywhere on Monday evenings at 7:11pm PST / 10:11pm EST. This Monday, May 22nd Young will air a tribute show to vocalist Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave) who passed away on may 18th at the age of 52. Go to this location to tune in.

Musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more are paying tribute via social media to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.

RIP Chris Cornell







Incredibly Talented







Incredibly Young







Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz





— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017







STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music's loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP. https://t.co/5NGC2YCcz1





— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 18, 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok





— Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH





— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4





— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP





— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

Holy crap, r.i.p Cornell :(





— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017

Man, he was a huge vocal inspiration.





— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D





— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

"I'm feeling that I'm sober, even though I'm drinking, I can't get any lower, still I feel I'm sinking" #RipChris #Lyrics #Hard





— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 18, 2017

"Nail in my hand







From my creator







You gave me life







Now show me how to live …" #Hard #Lyrics #RIPChrisCornell





— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated





— Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

#RIPChrisCornell You will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to His family and friends. #sadday https://t.co/y2e9YXGR9o





— DJ ASHBA (@DjASHBA) May 18, 2017

One of the greatest voices of all time. We're grateful to have toured with him on Project Revolution in '08. Rest in Legendary power pic.twitter.com/82d6o6MMhu





— Atreyu (@atreyuofficial) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell was such an inspiration. Really sad news.





— Nick Holmes (@NickHolmesPL) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.





— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP





— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017







Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg





— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017







Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP





— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017





