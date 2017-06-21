CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter Posts Emotional Letter On Father's Day - "The Warmth I Feel Beneath The Cold Is You"

Soundgarden / Audioslave frontman and solo artist Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, posted an emotional letter to her father on Father's Day via Facebook, found below. It reads as follows:

"Daddy,

Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do. Whenever I cry or feel like there's no way I can go on, I hear your voice, 'Don't sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I'm OK.' I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart.

Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us. Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn't care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn't, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better.

I have so many memories with you but one of my favorite ones was earlier this year when I was jetlagged and we watched 'Purple Rain.' We were staying at the BHH and you came into my room when I was trying to find a movie to watch. 'How about Purple Rain?' you said. I always trusted your judgement. I put it on and immediately fell in love! We then got to your favorite song, 'The Beautiful Ones.'

'This song is so special it doesn't even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad,' you said. I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat.

Our special connection was always the arts. Poems, books, music, writing. We both have a unconditional love for it. Who's going to introduce me to movies like 'Purple Rain' and songs like 'The Beautiful Ones' now? I'm hoping I will find some because you trained me so well. I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you.

YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. And I know, that if this wasn't an accident, you'd still be cuddling with me watching 'Purple Rain.'

I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father's Day!"

Love,

Your Baby Toni

Cornell passed away on May 17th at the age of 52. The official music video for his song "The Promise" has been released by Survival Pictures. "The Promise" was Cornell's last release prior to his passing.

"Chris Cornell was not only a dear family friend for many years, but he was also a once-in-a generation talent who is missed more than words can convey. It was such an honor to collaborate and partner on The Promise over the years, said Eric Esrailian, Producer of The Promise and Co-Manager for Survival Pictures. "His music and lyrics will not only shine a light on the Armenian Genocide and the human rights crises of modern times, but they will also inspire people and provide hope for years to come.

Esrailian added, "Although it is bittersweet because Chris filmed his performance in Brooklyn, NY shortly before his passing, he wanted his video to be released on World Refugee Day, and he was passionate about helping people through this project. True to Chris's charitable spirit, he made a commitment to donate all of his proceeds from The Promise to support refugees and children, and to further the conversation about the refugee crisis the world continues to endure."

The video was directed by Grammy Award winning director Meiert Avis (Audioslave, U2) and Stefan Smith (Madonna, Sting). "The Promise" is Cornell's last music video performance. It also includes media donated by Academy Award nominated director Evgeny Afineesvky (HBO's Cries from Syria), UNESCO Prize for Peace Recipient SOS Méditerranée, Freshwater Films (Ross Kemp's Libya's Migrant Hell), Keo Films (Exodus: Our Journey To Europe), Nazik Armenakyan (Survivors), Human Rights Watch, Refugee Rescue, and Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

At the time of the song's release Cornell said, "The Promise" to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities. The same methods used in the Armenian genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis. Unfortunately, the words 'never again' seem like just words when we recall these mass executions of the twentieth century, as well as renewed racism and prejudice around the world. Even in the US, the warning signs - isolating groups based on race and religion - are evident. We really need to tell these stories and keep telling them in as many different ways as we can. As humans, we have a tremendous capacity to trudge ahead in our lives and not look at the difficult and challenging moments... but I think it's important. Educating ourselves on the past is the best way to understand the present and avoid future atrocities by understanding and intervening. We must educate and stand as one to combat this fear and violence, and as citizens of the world, work to protect each other's human rights."

In April 2017, Cornell and his family toured refugee camps in Greece and it was there that they decided The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would focus its efforts on child refugees and the issues affecting them including education, health and human trafficking.