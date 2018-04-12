CHRIS CORNELL's Death To Be Investigated On New Episode Of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of...

A Chris Cornell episode of the Reelz Channel series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…’ is currently being filmed, reports Alternative Nation. Zoran Trajkovic is directing.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… is a documentary-style television series that investigates the tragic, controversial and sudden deaths of celebrities.

Chris Cornell's body was found in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017. His death was ruled a suicide. Stay tuned for updates on the "Autopsy" special.

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) recently announced the appointment of Vicky Cornell to their Children's Council and her participation as a Vice Chair of the 2018 Spring Luncheon, the Society's annual fundraiser which will be headlined by Gold Medal Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, who will give her first public remarks since providing testimony in the child sexual abuse trial of Larry Nassar.

Cornell is the co-founder of the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which she and her late husband, Grammy® Award-winning Soundgarden frontman and singer/songwriter Chris Cornell, created in 2012 to support children who are impacted by the traumas of foster care, poverty, addiction, child abuse, and neglect.

"When I first met Vicky I knew that we shared the same passion for helping children and families who have been impacted by child abuse and neglect," said Mary L. Pulido, Ph.D., Executive Director of The NYSPCC. "We are thrilled to have Vicky and her amazing foundation partner with us, and we're honored to continue Chris's steadfast dedication to the cause."

The NYSPCC, founded in 1875, is the first child protection agency in the world. Their mission is to respond to the complex needs of abused and neglected children and those involved in their care by providing best practice counseling as well as legal and educational services. The Society has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of more than two million children since its founding, and has educated more than 50,000 professionals on how to identify and report child abuse and neglect. The Children's Council advocates the work of The Society and seeks to raise awareness and funds for its many endeavors.

"I am excited to join The NYSPCC to support its extraordinary work positively impacting the lives of vulnerable children nationwide," said Vicky Cornell. "Chris and I always shared a strong belief in helping children, and the mission of The NYSPCC is perfectly aligned with our foundation's mission."

The Spring Luncheon takes place in April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, at The Pierre in New York City. Cornell joins the Luncheon co-chairs, philanthropist Valesca Guerrand-Hermes and Today Show Contributor Elizabeth Mayhew.