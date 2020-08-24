CHRIS CORNELL's Estate Does Not Approve Of Unauthorized Biopic Black Days

A casting call on Backstage indicates that a new movie “about the last days in the life of grunge music icon Chris Cornell” is in production. A representative for the Chris Cornell Estate told Matthew Strauss of Pitchfork that the film, called Black Days, is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate.” The rep added, “No one contacted the estate for any information.” According to Backstage, Black Days is set to begin filming in Los Angeles, CA next month.

Chris Cornell - vocalist for Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, and Audioslave - died in May 2017 at the age of 52.

Last month, Chris Cornell's estate released a studio recording of the late musician covering the Guns N' Roses classic "Patience", taken from the band's 1988 album, G'N'R Lies. The track was produced by Brendan O'Brien, and is presumed to be a track recorded for a solo covers album that was reportedly in the works. Check it out below.