CHRIS CORNELL's Sales And Streams Soar Following His Death; 552 Percent Increase Reported

Billboard reports that following his death, Chris Cornell's catalog of albums and songs, both solo and with his various bands, surged by 552 percent, to 32.7 million in combined sales and on-demand streams (up from 5 million) in the week ending May 18th, according to Nielsen Music.

In terms of on-demand streams (audio and video combined), Cornell's songs collected 32.5 million streams in the week ending May 18th, a gain of 549 percent (from 5 million in the week ending May 11th). His catalog of albums sold 38,000 copies (up 1,732 percent from 2,000), while his songs sold 144,000 downloads (up 2,222 percent from 6,000).

Meanwhile, several songs and albums by Cornell populate Billboard's rock charts (dated June 3rd), including seven new entries on the Hot Rock Songs survey. His Hot Rock Songs presence is led at #7 by Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" from 1994's Superunkown, which also becomes the band's first #1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, moving 17,000 downloads (up from 1,000 the week before). The song also drew 4 million US streams (up from 1.3 million). "Sun" marks the band's best rank on the Hot Rock Songs since "Live To Rise" peaked at #4 in June 2012.

Read more at Billboard.com.

The private funeral for Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit last Thursday (May 18th), was held today, Friday, May 26th at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of today’s service, Cornell’s remains were cremated on Tuesday, May 23rd, as a small group of family and friends stood by including his brother Peter, his wife Vicki, and his friends Linda Ramone and singer J.D. King.

After 3 PM local time today, the public is welcome to visit the gravesite. Information about larger public memorials was still undecided at press time.