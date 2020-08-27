CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Addresses Statue Vandalism - "It Is Heartbreaking To Think That Anyone Would Wish For Such A Senseless Act"

In 2018, a life-size bronze statue of late Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, was unveiled outside the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, WA. Sadly, that statue was vandalized on August 20.

According to People.com, Cornell's widow Vicky is speaking out after the statue was vandalized.

In a message shared on Cornell's Facebook page, Vicky, 42, said that she and her children "are heartbroken" after the bronze statue, located at the Museum of Pop Culture, was defaced with white paint last week, local news outlets reported at the time.

"The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for," Vicky wrote. "It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide."

Vicky went on to say that, "in the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love."

"It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism," she said. "The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son!"

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Vicky said she wanted to "clarify the misinformation that continues to be spread online" about who was responsible for defacing Cornell's statue.

"A few days prior to the vandalism, someone wrote in sidewalk chalk ‘Save the Children’ in front of the statue," she said. "It rained the night before. Consequently, by Thursday AM when the vandalism occurred, much of the chalk writing was gone leaving only the words ‘Children.'

"Sadly," Vicky added, "the same accounts involved in spreading this false narrative are the very ones who previously 'liked' posts wishing/encouraging that someone would deface Chris’ statue. It is heartbreaking to think that anyone would wish for such a senseless act. It is equally upsetting to now see these same people falsely blaming others."