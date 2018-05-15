CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Announces Vigil To Mark First Anniversary Of Late SOUNDGARDEN / AUDIOSLAVE Frontman's Death

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has announced that a vigil will be held to mark the first anniversary of his passing. Cornell died on May 18th, 2017, and the vigil in the late Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman's memory will be held at 7 PM on May 18th, 2018 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Says Vicky: "It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband’s passing approaches. Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a close-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through the last twelve months without you.

"We will be holding a vigil in Chris's memory at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 18th, beginning promptly at 7pm.

“We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together. As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there, we would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris’s music has touched you. We can feel your love no matter how far. Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name… Loud Love.”