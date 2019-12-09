CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Sues SOUNDGARDEN

TMZ is reporting that Vicy Cornell, the widow of Chris Cornell, is suing Soundgarden over money and the rights to seven unreleased recordings.

Says TMZ: "Vicky Cornell filed legal docs, claiming the remaining members of Soundgarden are withholding hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties owed to her and Chris' minor children. She calls the move an "unlawful attempt to strong-arm Chris' Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away."

"The rights to those recordings - some of Chris' final ones - are the crux of the dispute between Vicky and the band. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says the seven tracks were "solely authored by Chris; contain Chris' own vocal tracks; and were bequeathed to Chris' Estate" for the benefit of her and their kids.

"Vicky claims she's offered to share the recordings with Soundgarden, so they can be released in a way that respects Chris' wishes - including having his producer involved - but she says the band refused.

"She also accuses lead guitarist Kim Thayil of putting her family in harm's way by suggesting she's the main obstacle to Soundgarden putting out another album."

Read more at TMZ.

(Photo - Paul Lorkowski)