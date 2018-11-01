CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Vicky Cornell Suing Singer's Doctor For Malpractice

TMZ is reporting that Chris Cornell was funnelled dangerous drugs in enormous quantities by his doctor, without so much as a visit or even a phone call, and that's what caused him to commit suicide... so claims his widow.

Says TMZ: "Vicky Cornell is suing Dr. Robert Koblin for malpractice, claiming the doctor prescribed 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (aka Ativan) as well as Oxycodone during the last 20 months of his life, without even examining the Soundgarden singer, performing lab studies... anything to determine if Chris was in danger.

"According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chris was a known "addiction-prone individual," yet the doctor took no steps to protect him. The suit claims, in 2004, Chris' therapist for his substance abuse referred him to Dr. Koblin, so the doctor well knew Chris was an addict."

The first ever complete retrospective of Chris Cornell’s career covering Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and his solo works, will be released on November 16th. Pre-order the new collection in Super Deluxe Box Set + Litho, 2LP + Litho, 4CD Deluxe, and standard CD formats at this location. Watch an unboxing video below.

The limited edition Super Deluxe Edition 4-CD, 1-DVD, and audiophile 180-gram 7-LP box set holds 88 tracks – 64 songs plus 24 videos, with 13 recordings previously unreleased overall – from all stages of Chris’ career including Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and his solo works. Creative Director for the project is Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam, Temple Of The Dog) who oversaw the project design including the 66-page hardcover photo book wrapped in linen with red foil signature, three artist lithos, three photochromatic lithos inspired by Cornell’s lyrical fascination about the sun, a vinyl turntable mat, a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth, and a 36x48-inch wall poster. Liner notes contributions by Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, Mike McCready and Brendan O’Brien.

The centerpiece to the collection is the newly discovered, unreleased track “When Bad Does Good” found in Chris’ personal audio archive which was performed, recorded and mixed by Chris himself. A lyric video for the song can be found below. The Super Deluxe’s additional ten unreleased live performances include Cornell’s duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World” and another duet with his daughter, Toni Cornell, on Bob Marley’s indelible classic, “Redemption Song.” Temple Of The Dog’s 25th anniversary reunion/first-ever-official tour in 2016 is highlighted with hometown performances of “Reach Down” and the Andy Wood/Mother Love Bone favorite “Stargazer,” Chris’ personal arrangement of “One” featuring the lyrics to Metallica’s song set to the music of U2’s song of same name, and a first ever album release of Audioslave’s 2005 ground-breaking performance on Cuban soil of “Show Me How To Live.” Also in 2016, one of Chris’ personal career-topping moments was performing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London where he covered The Beatles’ “A Day In The Life.” The three additional live selections from Sweden in 2006 “Wide Awake,” “All Night Thing” and Led Zeppelin’s “Thank You” are from the very first show Chris performed by himself with an acoustic guitar in front of an audience which became the creative spark for his future, highly successful Songbook tours. Two unreleased music videos spotlight a solo acoustic performance of “Scream” and the newly edited Soundgarden video “Live To Rise,” showcasing the band only without The Avengers movie footage included.

“Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world. I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.” - Vicky Cornell.

Unboxing video:

"When Bad Does Good" lyric video: