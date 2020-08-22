CHRIS CORNELL Statue Vandalized

In 2018, a life-size bronze statue of late Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was unveiled outside the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, WA.

Sadly, that statue was vandalized this past Thursday, August 20, 2020. According to The Seattle Times, it was "covered in white paint, or a similar substance."

“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” MoPOP said in a statement. “We have notified appropriate authorities and have cordoned off the area so that professional conservators can assess the damage and develop a plan that will restore this important piece of public art without damaging it further.”

The statue was commissioned and donated to MoPOP by the late musician's wife, Vicky Cornell. The statue sculpted by artist Nick Marras showcases the rock legend in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks.

Spin reports that on Friday evening, August 21, 2020, a tweet from Chris Cornell’s official account, run by his wife Vicky, responded to the statue’s defacing by issuing a statement.

“My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.”

“In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win.”