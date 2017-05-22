CHRIS CORNELL Tribute Show Confirmed For Ultimate Jam Night In Los Angeles This Tuesday Featuring Online Broadcast

In response to the untimely passing of Chris Cornell, Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go will hold a special tribute in his honor on Tuesday, May 23rd. Doors open at 8:00 PM. The event is free of charge and will be broadcast worldwide on Zinna.TV.

“There has been profound grief associated with the loss of Chris Cornell,” said Adam Mandel, one of the producers of Ultimate Jam Night. “Almost immediate to the announcement of his death, fans and musicians began asking us to create a place for them to express their feelings. Frankly, we struggled with the timing of this tribute. Chris Cornell’s impact on a generation is significant and the sadness is real. We therefore felt it was important to create an evening for mourning, reverence, and support.”

A long list of performers including Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner is scheduled to appear. Full artist announcements will be coming right up until performance time.

Ultimate Jam Night is a long-running free weekly show currently in residence at L.A.’s famed Whisky A Go Go. Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, the show features a rotating cast of the world’s finest musicians assembled in an entirely unrehearsed setting. The show features live music, built alongside community and charitable giving. Past tributes have honored the passing of Prince, Motörhead’s Lemmy, and David Bowie. More information can be found by visiting UltimateJamNight.com.

According to CNN, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles. His body will be flown from Michigan to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the sources said.

One of the sources told CNN, "The family is thinking about a (public) memorial for fans, but is coping now with their loss and the funeral service."

Chris Cornell passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.



