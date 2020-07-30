CHRIS CORNELL’s Daughter TONI Covers PEARL JAM’s "Black" For Lollapalooza Livestream

Toni Cornell, daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, covered “Black” by her late father’s Seattle compatriots Pearl Jam during the Lolla2020 livestream, reports Daniel Kreps of Rolling Stone. For the socially distanced virtual performance, Toni Cornell served up a faithful, acoustic rendition of the Ten classic. Learn more at this location.

Toni Cornell’s “Black” cover comes weeks after her father’s rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” was unearthed.