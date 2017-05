CHRIS CORNELL’s Wife Vicky Pens Letter To Late Husband – “I Will Fight For You”

The private funeral for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit last Thursday (May 18th), will be held on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Friday’s service, Cornell’s remains were cremated yesterday (Tuesday, May 23rd), as a small group of family and friends stood by including his brother Peter, his wife Vicki, and his friends Linda Ramone and singer J.D. King, according to TMZ.

Vicky has posted this letter penned to her late husband:

“To My Sweet Christopher,

“You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

“Always and forever,

“Your Vicky”

After 3 PM local time on Friday, the public is welcome to visit the gravesite, after the private ceremony concludes, Cornell’s attorney told Variety. Information about larger public memorials was still undecided at press time.

At the time of his death, Cornell was 52 years of age. Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night, May 17th, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.