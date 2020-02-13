CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Adds Second Toronto Date To Canadian Tour
Due to popular demand, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes has added a second show in Toronto, Ontario at The Rockpile to his upcoming Born Wild Canadian Tour 2020. The complete routing is listed below.
Chris Holmes was a member of W.A.S.P. from 1982 to 1990, and again from 1996 to 2001. He played on the following studio albums: W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside The Electric Circus, The Headless Children, Kill.Fuck.Die., Helldorado, and Unholy Terror.
Catch Chris Holmes & The Mean Men live at the following shows:
April
16 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar Spectacles
17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
18 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
19 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion
22 - London, ON - Call The Office
23 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
27 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
29 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center
30 - Saskatoon, SK - Buds On Broadway
May
1 - Red Deer, AB - Burgundy's Food & Stage
2 - Edmonton, AB - Shakers Roadhouse
6 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria
7 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto
9 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Club