CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Postpones Canadian Tour

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes had been scheduled to headline a tour of Canada throughout April and May. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, those shows have been postponed until further notice. An official statement reads:

"We waited as long as we could to postpone this tour. Unfortunately it came to this. We are working on various blocks of rebooking dates, so hopefully this won't last long & we can post the new dates once we are able to. Thanks for your understanding & stay safe during this time."

Cathy Sarah-Holmes, the wife and manager of Chris Holmes, commented:

"Everyone has been focusing all their energy, working for many months prior to the start of putting this tour together to make sure we give to the fans the best possible show that we could bring to them. This Canadian tour was and still is very important to Chris, Kevin, Stephen and I.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control the Chris Holmes Canadian Tour has been postponed to a later date. It would be irresponsible for us to ignore the safety concerns during this worldwide pandemic. You can all be sure this tour will happen in better circumstances and in the best interest of everyone.

Now we want to say a huge thank you to all the promoters, and a special one to Kevin Michaud and Front Row Promotions for his wonderful work and support. To have someone like him on our team is a blessing. To be able to work united in this moment is priceless.

Now we ask everybody to take care of themselves and also to share and help others. We can fuck this virus if we stay united. It is time in our music family - musicians and promoters work together and most important, help the small venues and bands to survive, we need each other. It is important we stay united. We are all concerned and the only way to do it is TOGETHER.

Be safe!!! We will see you soon."

The postponed Chris Holmes Canadian Tour Dates are as listed:

April

16 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar Spectacles

17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

18 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

19 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion

22 - London, ON - Call The Office

23 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

27 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Buds On Broadway

May

1 - Red Deer, AB - Burgundy's Food & Stage

2 - Edmonton, AB - Shakers Roadhouse

4 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

6 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

7 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

9 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Club