CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist To Release Documentary And New Album In Late 2020

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, who is getting ready to do an extensive Canadian tour in April / May. In the interview (see below), Holmes talks about the setlist for his upcoming Canadian tour, his upcoming new studio album, his plans to write an autobiography, and details about his recently completed documentary.

On his upcoming solo album: "I got all the songs written, we just have to record them. The musical direction is hard to explain, I don't go towards same direction. There is a song like Black Sabbath in there it's real heavy slow called 'Touch Me And Die' and there is a ballad called 'It's In God's Hands'. The songs off the Under The Influence EP (2018) that I just did will be part of the new album. My favourite song off the new EP is 'The Devil Made Me Do It', because the song is written about me as a teenager. All the songs are on my computer, all we have to do now is have the drummer play to them live. The album should be done before the end of this year. The album is heavier than the debut W.A.S.P. album."

On his upcoming documentary: "The documentary is about me starting over in Europe. It goes back five years to the first band members I had and going out on the road. There are interviews with people at the shows and what goes on at the shows. The guy doing the documentary also went to Los Angeles and talked to a lot of my friends in the past, my sister is in there, he went and visited my mom. I think he talked to my uncle and a bunch of people I played with in LA over the years. He also interviewed some people I knew in high school that were roadies in W.A.S.P. A trailer should be released at the end of May and the documentary should be released before the end of the year."

Chris Holmes was a member of W.A.S.P. from 1982 to 1990, and again from 1996 to 2001. He played on the following studio albums: W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside The Electric Circus, The Headless Children, Kill.Fuck.Die., Helldorado, and Unholy Terror.

Catch Chris Holmes & The Mean Men live at the following shows:

April

16 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar Spectacles

17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

18 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

19 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion

22 - London, ON - Call The Office

23 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

27 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Buds On Broadway

May

1 - Red Deer, AB - Burgundy's Food & Stage

2 - Edmonton, AB - Shakers Roadhouse

6 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

7 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

9 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Club