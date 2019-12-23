CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist To Tour Canada In 2020

Guitarist Chris Holmes was a member of W.A.S.P. from 1982 to 1990, and again from 1996 to 2001. He played on the following studio albums: W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside The Electric Circus, The Headless Children, Kill.Fuck.Die., Helldorado, and Unholy Terror.

Next year, Holmes will bring his solo tour to Canada. Confirmed shows are as listed, with additional dates to be added.

April

16 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar Spectacles

17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

18 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

May

1 - Red Deer, AB - The Krossing

2 - Edmonton, AB - Shakers Roadhouse

6 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

7 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

9 - Victoria, BC - TBA