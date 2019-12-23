CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist To Tour Canada In 2020
December 23, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Guitarist Chris Holmes was a member of W.A.S.P. from 1982 to 1990, and again from 1996 to 2001. He played on the following studio albums: W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside The Electric Circus, The Headless Children, Kill.Fuck.Die., Helldorado, and Unholy Terror.
Next year, Holmes will bring his solo tour to Canada. Confirmed shows are as listed, with additional dates to be added.
April
16 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar Spectacles
17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
18 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
May
1 - Red Deer, AB - The Krossing
2 - Edmonton, AB - Shakers Roadhouse
6 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria
7 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto
9 - Victoria, BC - TBA