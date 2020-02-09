CHRIS IMPELLITTERI On The Passing Of NEIL PEART - "Instead Of Being Sad, Celebrate It; He's Got That Immortality In His Music"

Impellitteri guitar lord Chris Impellitteri recently spoke with Eric Blair for The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show. He opens up about his parents committing suicide when he was 9 years-old, who influenced him as guitarist, and the celebrity lifestyle. He also comments on the passing of Rush legend Neil Peart.

Chris: "I grew up listening to Rush, I used to play 'Spirit of Radio', '2112' in seventh grade, that's my band, that's all we played. We were doing all that stuff. But instead of being sad, celebrate it. People are gonna hear his music 30 years from today; people are still gonna talk about him in the history books. I mean, this guy, to me personally - and some drummers may get mad, and I love all you drummers out there - but he was the greatest rock drummer in my opinion. He was the kind of guy where if he played, I didn't need to hear the bass or the drums. He could play drums, and I'd go, 'Oh, I know that song,' which means he's, even though he's a percussionist, he's very musical. Instead of being sad, I'm celebrating, thinking, 'Man, Neil, what he created...' I can turn it on at any time, I can put on the CD player or whatever, stream it, he will always be there, so he lives on, he's got that immortality in his music."

Chris Impellitteri and company released a stellar heavy metal shred fest in 2018 with their album, The Nature Of The Beast, available via Frontiers Music Srl. The band recently captured some live footage and created a video for "Hypocrisy" from said album. Watch below:

Impellitteri recorded The Nature Of The Beast in Los Angeles, California with legendary engineer/ producer Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Aerosmith, In Flames), mix engineer Greg Reely (Overkill, Fear Factory, Impellitteri), and engineers Jun Murakawa and Sean Shannon.

