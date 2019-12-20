CHRIS POLAND - Former MEGADETH Guitarist To Perform And Be Inducted At 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

Former Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland, who recorded on the band's groundbreaking debut album Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good and the iconic platinum thrash release Peace Sells... But Who's Buying, will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame.

The non-profit charity Gala takes place on Wednesday, January 15 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Proceeds go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Stephen Pearcy, Graham Bonnet, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and Metal Church will be Joining Chris Poland in person as 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees. Various bands and Inductees will be performing as well.

The Gala will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Whiskey A GoGo Ultimate Jam Night / Almost Fama Show Host Jes Fama.

Long regarded as one of the World's most influential Metal players, Poland is also an accomplished solo artist, who released his critically-acclaimed major label solo debut Return To Metalopolis upon his departure from Megadeth (being reissued in January on David Ellefson's Combat Records).

In addition to his genre-defying bands Damn The Machine (A&M Records) and OHM, the latter of which would also feature late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza, Poland has made guest appearances on seminal releases from Lamb Of God, Queensrÿche, and Tourniquet, as well as returning to the Megadeth fold for 2004's The System Has Failed.

Poland will also be performing Megadeth classics live at the Gala with special guests Thöm Häzäert, vocalist for Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's eponymous solo project, who performed vocals and co-produced Ellefson's recently released debut release Sleeping Giants, (including the hit metal radio track "Hammer (Comes Down)", which also features a guest appearance from Poland, along with Mark Tremonti), and guitarist Dave Sharpe and drummer Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday, who also recently toured with, and performed on the Megacruise, as part of Ellefson's Sleeping Giants backing band, and appear on the Sleeping Giants track "Vultures".

Tickets:

$45.00 at the Door / $35.00 in Advance

Pre-order here.

(Photo - Melody Myers)