CHRIS POLAND, PHIL NARO, TONY FRANKLIN And Others Featured On Orlando In Heaven Tribute To Victims Of Pulse Nightclub Tragedy

Multi-Emmy award winning guitarist/producer/composer Brian Tarquin presents Orlando In Heaven, a very special project featuring an incredible cast of musical virtuosos playing their hearts out for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Tarquin composed and produced each of these tracks and displays his own guitar prowess alongside such world-class players as guitar icon Larry Coryell (his final recordings before his passing earlier this year), vocalist Phil Naro (Talas, Julian Lennon), Grammy jazz guitarist Mike Stern, fretless bass extraordinaire Tony Franklin (Jimmy Page, Blue Murder), Chris Poland (pictured above, ex-Megadeth), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Will Ray (The Hellecasters), jazz keyboardist Bobby Baldwin and Grammy nominee Denny Jiosa. The album features exclusively released tracks inspired by victims of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Partial Proceeds donated to Catholic Charities of Central Florida. They provide case management and supportive services for victims and family members of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

Says Brian, “Being a Floridian I was moved so much by the Orlando Pulse Shooting, in fact my family and I were in Orlando at the time of the shooting. When I found out that Catholic Charities of central Florida was helping out survivors, I immediately went into action to compose and produce an album to benefit the victims and was very fortunate to work with Larry Coryell on the release before he passed!”

“Brian is a very good guitar player, the 'Godfather of Fusion' gives him an A plus and his musicians too. The song that I played on, 'Pulse 49' is a beautiful piece of music We artists have to do everything we can to educate, enlighten and inspire the world in which we live.” - Larry Coryell

June 12th marks the one year anniversary of this tragedy, and a portion of the proceeds from this release will go to Catholic Charities who provide case management and support services for victims and family members!

“While dangerous and difficult to musically express tragedies such as the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, producer/guitarist Brian Tarquin's deft casting (guest stars include the late Larry Coryell and Mike Stern), buoyant yet reverential jazz-pop-fusion songs, and emotional guitar playing make Orlando in Heaven a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives for merely being themselves.” - Michael Molenda, Editor in Chief, Guitar Player magazine

Says multi-Grammy nominated guitarist Mike Stern, “Brian is a really good cat! I really enjoyed and had fun playing on the track “Kinda, Sorta” which is very well done. The whole project is for great cause!”

Renowned vocalist Phil Naro adds, “I'm always willing to help out for a great cause without the expectation of receiving anything in return. I'm hoping for this release 'Orlando In Heaven' to touch the hearts of millions people and heal the family and friend who have lost love one's in this tragic situation.”

Multi-Emmy Award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist. He has won 3 Emmy's for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series” and has been nominated for an Emmy 6 times. In 2016, Tarquin's release “Guitars For Wounded Warriors” was nominated for Best Album by the Independent Music Awards, which showcases Tarquin's guitar prowess along side such world-class shredders as Steve Morse, Billy Sheehan, Gary Hoey, Bumblefoot (Guns N’ Roses), Reb Beach (Whitesnake), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth) and Chuck Loeb (FourPlay). In 2006 SESAC honored him with the Network Television Performance Award. Tarquin has graced the Top Billboard Charts with such commercial releases as: This is Acid Jazz, Vol. 2, Sweet Emotions, and Bossa Brava: Caliente on Instinct Records, followed by several solo jazz albums, which charted Top 10 at Smooth Jazz Radio. Brian has appeared on 36 releases, selling over 140,000 records in his career.

In 2006, Tarquin opened his own boutique record label called BHP Music/Guitar Trax, specializing in instrumental guitar music. The label releases the Guitar Master Series featuring guitar legends: Jeff Beck, BB King, Santana, Jimmy Page, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde, Stanley Clarke, Billy Sheehan to name a few. The releases, which were composed, compiled and produced by Tarquin, received rave reviews from Guitar Player, Guitar World and Vintage Guitar Magazines. Tarquin also produced and engineered bassist Randy Coven’s last record, Nu School featuring Leslie West in 2010. And if that's not enough Tarquin has a radio show called Guitar Trax on WFIT 89.5FM on the Florida Space Coast. He hosts in depth interviews with world-renowned guitarists weekly. The show can also be heard here.

“Brian Tarquin is back with a vengeance and a hunger to help the victims of the most heartless and deadliest shooting attack in America. Employing his blisteringly superb fretwork as a call to love and service, Brian once again has assembled a crack ‘seal team like' army of the finest pickers and singers to produce a sublime collection of heaviest sonic healing and hope songs you’ll ever be likely to hear.” - Hal Lindes (Dire Straits)

Purchase on CD via the Amazon link below, or on iTunes here.