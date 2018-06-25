CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD Live At Crossroads Festival 2018; Full Rockpalast Performance Streaming

Chris Robinson Brotherhood performed on March 14th at the Crossroads Festival in Bonn, Germany. Rockpalast (Rock Palace), the German music TV show that broadcasts live on German television station Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), has posted professionally filmed video of the band's full set.

Setlist:

"Jump The Turnstile"

"Venus In Chrome"

"Good To Know"

"Ain't It Hard But Fair"

"100 Days Of Rain"

"Hark, The Herald Hermit Speaks"

"She Shares My Blanket"

"Behold The Seer"

"Shore Power"

"Rosalee"

"Glow"

Chris Robinson Brotherhood performs next on July 8th at High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, CA. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.