CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD To Headline 2019 Tail Winds Music Festival; BLACK STONE CHERRY, GEOFF TATE’S OPERATION: MINDCRIME, KING’S X, SASS JORDAN Also Confirmed

What is certain to be one of the top rock performances of the summer has been announced, with the 2019 edition of the Tail Winds Music Fest. The all-day performance will be held on Saturday, June 29th at The Hudson Valley Regional Airport, in Wappingers Falls, New York (gates open at 11 AM). Headlining the show is Chris Robinson Brotherhood, with additional sets by the likes of Black Stone Cherry, Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime, King’s X, and Sass Jordan.

Pre-sale general admission tickets are priced at $55, and a VIP experience is also available for $150 (tickets for kids twelve years of age and under will be $25) - very affordable prices indeed for such renowned rock acts.

Tickets are available for purchase via tailwindsmusicfest.com.

In addition to a day’s worth of great music, concert goers will also get a chance to dine and drink via a variety of craft beer and food trunk vendors, a VIP experience second to none, while mobile lockers and helicopter rides will also be available. The event has a number of sponsors so far, including iHeartMedia, Lexington Center for Recovery, and Kings Court Brewing Company. The event is benefitting the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We were excited about bringing together a varied line-up of electric rock bands on one show, as the area is missing an event like this. With bands, local food trucks, craft breweries and helicopter rides, it’s an experience you don’t see at other festivals, while also supporting local businesses and raising money for a terrific cause.” -Tail Winds Music Festival creators Matt Cavaliere and Chris Muratore

Be sure to mark June 29th on your calendar, and get ready for a great day of rock n’ roll and summertime fun!