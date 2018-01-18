CHRIS TSANGARIDES - Legendary JUDAS PRIEST, GARY MOORE Producer Interviewed In November 2017 For The Double Stop Podcast; Audio Now Streaming

Episode #102 of The Double Stop podcast with Brian Sword is now available for streaming below. It features an interview with legendary producer Chris Tsangarides, who passed away earlier this month, battling pneumonia and heart failure. Tsangarides is know for his work with Judas Priest, Anvil, Gary Moore, Thin Lizzy, Helloween, Yngwie Malmsteen and many more.

Says Brian Sword: "This is an interview I did with Chris in November 2017, shortly before his sudden passing. It was posted on iTunes at the time, but I forgot about YouTube. With sadness, I post it for you now."