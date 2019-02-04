Christopher Amott's ARMAGEDDON Changes Name To DAUGHTER CHAOS, Signs With Seeing Red Records; "Intergalactic" Single Streaming

From the ashes of legendary Swedish melodic death metal band Armageddon (Christopher Amott - ex-Arch Enemy, Dark Tranquility), Daughter Chaos is born.

Daughter Chaos is a 5-piece ensemble churning out ripping melodic death metal with a high energy live show, virtuosic guitar shred, and a heaping dose of raw power. This is pure heaviness with a rock n roll edge, and we are hungry to storm the world, bringing our experience to as many venues as possible.

As various combinations of this incarnation, and under the moniker Armageddon, the band have played such legendary venues as Loud Park Japan at Saitama Super Arena, and the Palacio de Los Desportes in Mexico City. They are no stranger to small clubs, as well as large venues, and they are prepared to take it to the top.

As you will see in their members list, they have all cut our teeth in the industry, playing with legendary bands, and now are ready to make their impact as a whole new animal, with fresh energy for the metal music world.

Seeing Red Records has announced the signing of Daughter Chaos! Expect their first release this spring/summer. Their brand new single, "Intergalactic", is available for streaming below:

Daughter Chaos is:

Antony Hämäläinen (Armageddon, Nordjärvi, Nightrage) - Vocals

Joey Concepcion (Armageddon, Arch Enemy, Jasta, The Absence) - Guitar

Sara Claudius (Armageddon, The Obsessed) - Bass

Andrew Pevny (Armageddon, Framework) - Guitar

Yanni Sofianos (Obsession) - Drums



