CHROME DIVISION Cancel Upcoming Tour Due To "Unforeseen Circumstances"

Chrome Division, led by Dimmu Borgir's Shagrath, has issued the following statement:

"Dear Chrome fans, bookers and promoters. We are sad, and terrible sorry to inform that due to some unforeseen circumstances we have to cancel our upcoming tour. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We promise, we will be back!"

Chrome Division had previously announced a 13-date European tour scheduled for this September, featuring shows in Sweden, Germany, France, Spain, and Switzerland. These shows will not be happening now. Presumably, ticket refunds will be available at point of purchase.

In November 2018, Chrome Division released their fifth and final studio album, One Last Ride, which celebrates the band's fifteenth anniversary with heavy riffs, catchy melodies and roaring engines.

Tracklisting:

"Return From The Wastelands"

"So Fragile"

"Walk Away In Shame"

"Back In Town"

"You Are Dead To Me"

"The Call"

"I’m On Fire Tonight"

"Staying Until The End"

"This One Is Wild"

"One Last Ride"

"We Drink"

"Towards The Unknown"

Bonus track:

"Esta Noche a A Quemar"

"I'm On Fire Tonight" lyric video:

"Walk Away In Shame" lyric video:

"One Last Ride" lyric video:

(Photo - Eva Rose)