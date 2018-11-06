CHROME DIVISION Featuring DIMMU BORGIR's Shagrath Release One Last Ride Album Trailer #2; Announce European Tour Dates

With their fifth and final album One Last Ride being released on November 16th, infernal hard rockers Chrome Division embark on their last journey, but not without a big bang. After being reunited with their first singer Eddie Guz, the Norwegians led by Dimmu Borgir’s Shagrath will hit the road with their new material and play ten shows around Europe in February 2019. Supported by Crossplane and Virginia Hill, the dates are as follows:

February

8 – Oslo – John Dee*

9 – Hamburg – Headcrash

10 – Osnabruck – Bastard Club

11 – Munchen – Backstage Club

12 – St. Maurice – Manoir

13 – Mannheim – MS Connexion

14 – Eindhoven – Dynamo

15 – Dusseldorf – Pitcher

16 – Oldenburg – Cadillac

17 – Copenhagen – Beta*

*Virginia Hill only

In addition, Chrome Division have unveiled the second album trailer, in which lead guitarist Mr Damage speaks about the songwriting and recording of the band's new rock'n'roll hymn “Back In Town”.

The first trailer deals with the single, "Walk Away In Shame". Watch below:

Get another taste of the new album with the lyric video for the track "Walk Away In Shame", below.

Available in the formats of a CD, black LP in gatefold and limited white LP in gatefold (mailorder exclusive), you can now pre-order One Last Ride, here.

Tracklisting:

"Return From The Wastelands"

"So Fragile"

"Walk Away In Shame"

"Back In Town"

"You Are Dead To Me"

"The Call"

"I’m On Fire Tonight"

"Staying Until The End"

"This One Is Wild"

"One Last Ride"

"We Drink"

"Towards The Unknown"

Bonus track:

"Esta Noche a A Quemar"

"Walk Away In Shame" lyric video:

"One Last Ride" lyric video:

Lineup:

Eddie Guz - lead vocals

Shagrath - guitars, bass & backing vocals

Mr Damage - lead guitar, bass & backing vocals

Tony White - drums, cowbell & percussion

(Photo - Eva Rose)