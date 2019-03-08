CHROME DIVISION Releases Live Video For "I'm On Fire Tonight"; New Tour Dates Confirmed
March 8, 2019, an hour ago
With their fifth and final album One Last Ride, that was released on November 16th, infernal hard rockers Chrome Division embark on their last journey, but not without a big bang.
After being reunited with their first singer Eddie Guz, the Norwegians led by Dimmu Borgir’s Shagrath started their farewell tour in February and have now announced more dates for Europe in September. Supported by Crossplane and Virginia Hill, you can catch Chrome Division on one of the dates listed below. And check out the clip of "I'm On Fire Tonight", live in Oslo 2019.
Tour dates:
September
6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Finger
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Hebebühne
8 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mill
9 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat
10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
12 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118
13 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
14 - TBA
On May 2nd, Chrome Division will appear at Karmøygeddon Festival in Norway.