CHROME DIVISION's Mr Damage Discusses Band's Decision To Record Final Album; Video

Infernal hard rockers, Chrome Division, recently released their fifth and final studio album, One Last Ride, which celebrates the band's fifteenth anniversary with heavy riffs, catchy melodies and roaring engines.

For this last trip, the Norwegians led by Dimmu Borgir's Shagrath enticed their original vocalist Eddie Guz back on board and have brewed up a new masterpiece crackling with metallic energy and spinning wheels.

In the new videos below, Mr Damage (lead guitar, bass & backing vocals) discusses the band's decision to record a final album, as well as where his "one last ride" would take him.

Tracklisting:

"Return From The Wastelands"

"So Fragile"

"Walk Away In Shame"

"Back In Town"

"You Are Dead To Me"

"The Call"

"I’m On Fire Tonight"

"Staying Until The End"

"This One Is Wild"

"One Last Ride"

"We Drink"

"Towards The Unknown"

Bonus track:

"Esta Noche a A Quemar"

"I'm On Fire Tonight" lyric video:

"Walk Away In Shame" lyric video:

"One Last Ride" lyric video:

Chrome Division will hit the road with their new material and play ten shows around Europe in February 2019. Supported by Crossplane and Virginia Hill, the dates are as follows:

February

8 - Oslo - John Dee*

9 - Hamburg - Headcrash

10 - Osnabruck - Bastard Club

11 - Munchen - Backstage Club

12 - St. Maurice - Manoir

13 - Mannheim - MS Connexion

14 - Eindhoven - Dynamo

15 - Dusseldorf - Pitcher

16 - Oldenburg - Cadillac

17 - Copenhagen - Beta*

Lineup:

Eddie Guz - lead vocals

Shagrath - guitars, bass & backing vocals

Mr Damage - lead guitar, bass & backing vocals

Tony White - drums, cowbell & percussion

(Photo - Eva Rose)