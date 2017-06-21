CHRONOLOGICAL INJUSTICE – Featuring VICIOUS RUMORS Guitarist Gunnar DüGrey Debut “Pendulum” Video

Iconic Bay Area Metal Band, Vicious Rumors new 18-year-old lead guitarist and Dean Guitars artist, Gunnar DüGrey, has released a new video with his band, Chronological Injustice. After founding the band at 12 years of age he has racked up many big endorsements and played shows with almost every big metal name in the business.

Now 6 years later he's released "Pendulum", a crushing death metal follow up to last year’s release A Collection Of Atrocities.





Gunnar claims to now have his dream lineup featuring:

Gunnar DüGrey - Lead Guitar

James Sumner - Lead Vocals

Cody Green - 2nd Guitar

Alex McDonald - Drums

Gabe Wright - Bass