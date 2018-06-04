CHRONUS Announce North American Release Of Self-Titled Album; Band To Support MEGADETH This Wednesday In Sweden
June 4, 2018, an hour ago
Swedish rock/metal band, Chronus, have announced the North American release of their self-titled debut album, due out on July 13th via Ellefson Music Productions, aka EMP Label Group, the label of legendary Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Chronus will be performing as direct support for Megadeth on June 6th at KB in Malmö, Sweden.
Hailing from Helsingborg, Sweden, Chronus is an exalted quartet formed in 2015 and led by the Baron. Young, fresh and visionary, they carry the metal torch with astonishing maturity. Delivering a majestic performance filled with striking melodies and hard-hitting riffs, Chronus have been compared to the likes of Mastodon and Gojira. Vocalist/guitarist the Baron, dressed in white, embodies a voice reminiscent of Ozzy Osbourne, complementing the work of his three black-clad associates.
Tracklisting:
“White Mountains”
“Baron”
“Setting Sun”
“Avarice”
“Falling From Apogee”
“Rapture”
“City Of Light”
“Hold Me (Set Me Free)”
“Baron” video:
Live dates:
June
6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (with Megadeth)
July
13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Devilstone Festival
21 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Helltown Festival
October
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Harry B James
Chronus is:
Sebastian “The Baron” Axelsson - rhythm guitar, lead vocals
Svante Furevi - lead guitar, backing vocals
Oliver Delander - bass, backing vocals
Jonatan Östling - drums