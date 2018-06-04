CHRONUS Announce North American Release Of Self-Titled Album; Band To Support MEGADETH This Wednesday In Sweden

Swedish rock/metal band, Chronus, have announced the North American release of their self-titled debut album, due out on July 13th via Ellefson Music Productions, aka EMP Label Group, the label of legendary Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Chronus will be performing as direct support for Megadeth on June 6th at KB in Malmö, Sweden.

Hailing from Helsingborg, Sweden, Chronus is an exalted quartet formed in 2015 and led by the Baron. Young, fresh and visionary, they carry the metal torch with astonishing maturity. Delivering a majestic performance filled with striking melodies and hard-hitting riffs, Chronus have been compared to the likes of Mastodon and Gojira. Vocalist/guitarist the Baron, dressed in white, embodies a voice reminiscent of Ozzy Osbourne, complementing the work of his three black-clad associates.

Tracklisting:

“White Mountains”

“Baron”

“Setting Sun”

“Avarice”

“Falling From Apogee”

“Rapture”

“City Of Light”

“Hold Me (Set Me Free)”

“Baron” video:

Live dates:

June

6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (with Megadeth)

July

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Devilstone Festival

21 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Helltown Festival

October

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Harry B James

Chronus is:

Sebastian “The Baron” Axelsson - rhythm guitar, lead vocals

Svante Furevi - lead guitar, backing vocals

Oliver Delander - bass, backing vocals

Jonatan Östling - drums