CHRONUS Debut "Idols" Lyric Video

Sweden's Chronus have released a lyric video for "Idols", the title track of the band's new album, out now in Europe, and available on May 8 in North America. Watch the clip below.

Idols tracklisting:

“Mountains Of Madness”

“Heavy Is The Crown”

“Shepherd”

“My Heart Is Longing For You”

“Ghosts”

“Sun”

“Pharos”

“Black Water”

“Memories”

“Idols”

“Idols” lyric video:

"Mountains Of Madness" video:

Chronus lineup:

The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar

Svante Furevi - lead guitar

Oliver Delander - bass

Adam Kapusta - drums