April 30, 2020, 9 minutes ago

CHRONUS Debut "Idols" Lyric Video

Sweden's Chronus have released a lyric video for "Idols", the title track of the band's new album, out now in Europe, and available on May 8 in North America. Watch the clip below.

Idols tracklisting:

“Mountains Of Madness”
“Heavy Is The Crown”
“Shepherd”
“My Heart Is Longing For You”
“Ghosts”
“Sun”
“Pharos”
“Black Water”
“Memories”
“Idols”

“Idols” lyric video:

"Mountains Of Madness" video:

Chronus lineup:

The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar
Svante Furevi - lead guitar
Oliver Delander - bass
Adam Kapusta - drums



