CHRONUS Debut "Idols" Lyric Video
April 30, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Sweden's Chronus have released a lyric video for "Idols", the title track of the band's new album, out now in Europe, and available on May 8 in North America. Watch the clip below.
Idols tracklisting:
“Mountains Of Madness”
“Heavy Is The Crown”
“Shepherd”
“My Heart Is Longing For You”
“Ghosts”
“Sun”
“Pharos”
“Black Water”
“Memories”
“Idols”
“Idols” lyric video:
"Mountains Of Madness" video:
Chronus lineup:
The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar
Svante Furevi - lead guitar
Oliver Delander - bass
Adam Kapusta - drums