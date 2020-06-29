CHRONUS Release "Heavy Is The Crown" Music Video
June 29, 2020, 44 minutes ago
Sweden's Chronus have released a video for "Heavy Is The Crown", from the band's new album, Idols, out now. Watch the clip below.
Idols tracklisting:
“Mountains Of Madness”
“Heavy Is The Crown”
“Shepherd”
“My Heart Is Longing For You”
“Ghosts”
“Sun”
“Pharos”
“Black Water”
“Memories”
“Idols”
“Heavy Is The Crown” video:
“Idols” lyric video:
"Mountains Of Madness" video:
Chronus lineup:
The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar
Svante Furevi - lead guitar
Oliver Delander - bass
Adam Kapusta - drums