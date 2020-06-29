CHRONUS Release "Heavy Is The Crown" Music Video

June 29, 2020, 44 minutes ago

news heavy metal chronus

Sweden's Chronus have released a video for "Heavy Is The Crown", from the band's new album, Idols, out now. Watch the clip below.

Idols tracklisting:

“Mountains Of Madness”
“Heavy Is The Crown”
“Shepherd”
“My Heart Is Longing For You”
“Ghosts”
“Sun”
“Pharos”
“Black Water”
“Memories”
“Idols”

“Heavy Is The Crown” video:

“Idols” lyric video:

"Mountains Of Madness" video:

Chronus lineup:

The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar
Svante Furevi - lead guitar
Oliver Delander - bass
Adam Kapusta - drums



