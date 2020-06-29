CHRONUS Release "Heavy Is The Crown" Music Video

Sweden's Chronus have released a video for "Heavy Is The Crown", from the band's new album, Idols, out now. Watch the clip below.

Idols tracklisting:

“Mountains Of Madness”

“Heavy Is The Crown”

“Shepherd”

“My Heart Is Longing For You”

“Ghosts”

“Sun”

“Pharos”

“Black Water”

“Memories”

“Idols”

“Heavy Is The Crown” video:

“Idols” lyric video:

"Mountains Of Madness" video:

Chronus lineup:

The Baron - vocals and rhythm guitar

Svante Furevi - lead guitar

Oliver Delander - bass

Adam Kapusta - drums