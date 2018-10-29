CHTHONIC - Behind-The-Scenes Of "Millennia's Faith Undone" Music Video

Taiwanese metal outfit, Chthonic, have released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of their music video for "Millennia's Faith Undone" video. The track is featured on the band's new album, Battlefields Of Asura. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" behind-the-scenes:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video:

Battlefields Of Asura details below.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds" video:

"A Crimson Sky's Command" video: