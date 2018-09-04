CHTHONIC Debuts "Millennia's Faith Undone" Music Video

Chthonic, the Taiwanese metal band recognized with its unique signature of performance, is to release an all new album, Battlefields Of Asura, on October 10th, the first new music since 2013's full-length album, Butik. A video for the song "Millennia's Faith Undone" can be found below.

According to Chthonic, the new album depicts the adventure of deities in Taiwan through eleven songs carrying messages about resistance, freedom and fraternity. The journey is full of hostility, adversary, impregnable fortresses and desires but also inspires infinite courage to search for eternal wisdom. Anyone deeply touched by this album will eventually realize that it is the origin of all thrilling epic stories portrayed in the past albums. This album sounds like gods versus devils and fights among evil spirits on the surface; however, everyone can feel the empathy of fury, grief and even strength of resurgence from the lyrics.

When asked why the band names the new album Battlefields Of Asura, Doris, the spokesperson of Chthonic, states, "This album is the prologue of the albums released in the past and was inspired by and dedicated to the activists of Taiwan’s first modern political reform movement back in 1920s."

Pre-orders on CD and vinyl are available now. The album marks the first vinyl released by Chthonic since its formation. Pre-order of album box set is also available in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong which includes the album, T-shirt and caps, thematic candle glass, rosary plus 7" vinyl collaboration single of Chthonic and Denise Ho.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video: