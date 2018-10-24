CHTHONIC Debuts Music Video For New Song "Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

Taiwanese metal outfit, Chthonic, have released a video for "Flames Upon The Weeping Winds", a track from their new album, Battlefields Of Asura (out now). Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds" video:

"A Crimson Sky's Command" video:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video: