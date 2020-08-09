CHTHONIC - Pro-Shot Video Of Live Set In Taiwan Posted: "Masks On, Social Distancing, And Metal!"

On August 1st, Chthonic performed at Kaohsiung Exhibition Centre in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. They have posted pro-shot video of "Millennia’s Faith Undone" and "Takao" with the following tag:

"Masks On, Social Distancing, and METAL!!"

Back in 2019, Chthonic released a lyric video for "The Silent One's Torch", a track from their latest album, Battlefields Of Asura. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"The Silent One's Torch" lyric video:

"Taste The Black Tears" lyric video:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video:

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds" video:

"A Crimson Sky's Command" video: