CHTHONIC Release Music Video For Acoustic Version Of "Millennia's Faith Undone"

Known for their ferocious performances, Taiwanese metal outfit Chthonic have expanded their sound with their previous acoustic releases, including 2014's acoustic album, Timeless Sentence, and acoustic singles, "Defenders Of Bú-Tik Palace" and "Kaoru".

Following the release of the music video for their single "Millennia’s Faith Undone" earlier this month (watch below), Chthonic have now shared the official music video for the Aeon's Wraith version (acoustic version) of "Millennia’s Faith Undone", featuring Denise Ho, on the evening of Mid-Autumn Festival.

The original crew, including director, Birdy, lead actor and actress, Finn (黃士勛) and Chia-Yu Chang (王丁筑), together created the finale of the series of stories. Being executed during the White Terror, the protagonist dies without a place to rest in peace, either is his last will sent to his wife and children. Starting its first page from Kaoru (acoustic ver.), the story finally comes to a sorrowful end which is also a traumatic moment in Taiwanese history.

To faithfully present the period setting in the new album, Birdy had the production of the music video take place at the historical architecture Yilan Literature Museum. Set in the antique traditional Japanese style house, the music video gives Chthonic a delicate vibe different from their on-stage look; Denise Ho, who gladly agreed to be featured in Chthonic's latest album, first time setting foot in Yilan Literature Museum, also didn't hesitate to show her fondness of the location.

Usually, in the acoustic version of Chthonic music videos, the costume designing tend to be more "low key." However, bassist Doris' glacial style added a crucial touch that left all the crew impressed. Doris noted that she's thankful for the hard work by the hair and makeup artists. Besides, compared to the past metal version music videos which require more dramatic expression and gesture than live performance, she prefers the shoot for the acoustic version as it allows more natural body movement of everyday life. Frontman Freddy stated that to prepare for the music video, he had to refresh his a bit rusty erhu playing. After a busy day in the parliament, he still had to practice at the late night. He also joked, “Luckily I'm not in the shot too much as I didn’t play it right in a couple spots"

Chthonic will release the new album, Battlefields Of Asura, on October 10th, the first new music since 2013's full-length album, Butik.

According to Chthonic, the new album depicts the adventure of deities in Taiwan through eleven songs carrying messages about resistance, freedom and fraternity. The journey is full of hostility, adversary, impregnable fortresses and desires but also inspires infinite courage to search for eternal wisdom. Anyone deeply touched by this album will eventually realize that it is the origin of all thrilling epic stories portrayed in the past albums. This album sounds like gods versus devils and fights among evil spirits on the surface; however, everyone can feel the empathy of fury, grief and even strength of resurgence from the lyrics.

When asked why the band names the new album Battlefields Of Asura, Doris, the spokesperson of Chthonic, states, "This album is the prologue of the albums released in the past and was inspired by and dedicated to the activists of Taiwan’s first modern political reform movement back in 1920s."

Pre-orders on CD and vinyl are available now. The album marks the first vinyl released by Chthonic since its formation. Pre-order of album box set is also available in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong which includes the album, T-shirt and caps, thematic candle glass, rosary plus 7" vinyl collaboration single of Chthonic and Denise Ho.

Get yours now:

- North America

- Europe

The exclusive box set is also available at:

- Howling Bull (Japan)

- Ciongzo (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore)

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video: