CHTHONIC Releases Lyric Video For "The Silent One's Torch"

March 4, 2019, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal chthonic

CHTHONIC Releases Lyric Video For "The Silent One's Torch"

Taiwanese metal outfit, Chthonic, have released a lyric video for "The Silent One's Torch", a track from their latest album, Battlefields Of Asura. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"
"The Silent One's Torch"
"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"
"A Crimson Sky's Command"
"Souls Of The Revolution"
"Taste The Black Tears"
"One Thousand Eyes"
"Masked Faith"
"Carved In Bloodstone"
"Millennia's Faith Undone"
"Autopoiesis"

"The Silent One's Torch" lyric video:

"Taste The Black Tears" lyric video:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video:

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds" video:

"A Crimson Sky's Command" video:



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

Latest Reviews