CHUCK MOSLEY - Heroin Overdose Suspected In Death Of Former FAITH NO MORE Singer

According to TMZ, police suspect that former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley died of a heroin overdose, after they found syringes next to his body.

"Mosley's body was found last Thursday by a friend and his longtime partner, Pip Logan, in their Cleveland home," says TMZ. "Logan told cops she last saw Chuck earlier that day around 11 AM. She and the friend returned just before 8 PM to find Mosley's lifeless body on the living room floor.

"Cleveland police say they found two syringes, a baggie and a spoon with residue by Chuck's body. The singer's family described his death as being “due to the disease of addiction. It''ll take weeks before the Medical Examiner's office gets toxicology results."

Mosley's family issued the following statement following the news of his passing:

"After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life on November 9th, 2017 due to the disease of addiction. We're sharing the manner in which he passed in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake-up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety."

Mosley sang on Faith No More’s first two albums, 1985’s We Care A Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself before exiting in 1988. His debut solo album, Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food was released in 2009.

Mosley recently sang on Primitive Race’s new album Soul Pretender, released November 3rd via Metropolis Records.