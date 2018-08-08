CHUGGERNAUT To Release Kodiak EP This Month; "Stranglehold" Music Video Streaming

Hailing from Boston Massachusetts, regressive metal quartet Chuggernaut puts a modern twist on classic riff-driven metal songwriting, blending elements of doom, thrash, groove and post-hardcore into a massive, organic sound all their own. The band are now ready to unleash their Kodiak EP on August 24th. A video for the track "Stranglehold" can be found below.

Kodiak is available for pre-order in multiple formats:

- Physical Packages

- Digital Pre-Order

Formed in 2013 by guitarist Dave Cohen and vocalist Jeff Gard, Chuggernaut was born out of a mutual need for raw, irreverent and fundamentally heavy music. With the addition of Blaize Collard on drums and Eric Alper (Replacire) on bass, Chuggernaut began playing basements and stages across Massachusetts, and quickly became entrenched in the underground New England metal scene.

In late 2014, Chuggernaut entered the now defunct Mortal Music studio in Charlestown, MA to begin pre-production for their debut EP, First Batch, which would be recorded in installments over the course of the following year. Prior to the record's release, however, Alper left the band to focus on other projects and in winter of 2015 was replaced with Berklee College of Music professor and former Ice Nine Kills bassist David Marvuglio. First Batch was released in May of 2016, followed by an east coast tour.

Once the summer touring had ended, Chuggernaut traveled down to Providence, RI and tracked a reinterpretation of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" in the old Columbus Theater and adjacent studio, Eyeland - produced, mixed and mastered by Andrew Nault (Arms & Sleepers / Lesser Glow / Long Time.) The band loved the vibe of the studio and working with Nault such that they returned to Eyeland in April 2017 to record their sophomore EP. However, due to mounting tensions between Gard and the rest of the band leading up to the studio session, Jeff and Chuggernaut parted ways shortly afterward. In the months that followed; Cohen, Collard and Marvuglio held vocal auditions and by July, they welcomed pyrotechnic vocalist and performer David Benites into the fold. In November 2017, Cohen, Collard and Marvuglio re-entered Eyeland studio with Benites to record vocals and finish what they started back in April.

Now with their new EP Kodiak available everywhere on August 24th, and an electrifying stage show Chuggernaut is primed and excited to share the next chapter with fans everywhere.

Kodiak EP tracklisting:

"Stranglehold"

"Control Burn"

"Disposable Moments"

"Black Lung"

"Aftermath"

"Stranglehold" video:

In support of the release, Chuggernaut will be hitting the road starting in August on a short record release tour. A complete list of dates can be found below.

August

23 - Cambridge, MA - Hardcore Stadium

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Nail

29 - Chicago, IL - Underground Lounge

31 - Lafayette, IN - North End Pub**

September

1 - Nashville, TN - Spring Water Lounge

2 - Greensboro, NC - New York Pizza

5 - Baltimore, MD - The Depot

8 - Connecticut - TBA