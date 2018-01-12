CHURCH OF DISGUST Sign With Blood Harvest

Blood Harvest Records announces the signing of Church Of Disgust. The first fruit of this union shall be the vinyl LP release of the band's second album, Veneration Of Filth. Originally released in 2016 via comrades Memento Mori, the vinyl edition of Veneration Of Filth should see release this spring / summer via Blood Harvest.

Church Of Disgust bring back rotting death metal with a vengeance! Hailing from San Marcos, Texas, Church Of Disgust are heavily influenced by the morbid writings of Brian Keene, as well as the master of cosmic horror, H.P. Lovecraft.

Musical influences include: Cianide, Slugathor, early Death, Hellhammer, Autopsy, and Bolt Thrower, but with no desire to simply follow or be written off as another old-school throwback. Instead, Church Of Disgust take those references as a mere starting point only to regurgitate them as a repulsive, uncompromising, and genuine form of rancid death metal for all avid fans of the genre to feast upon.

Made by diehard fans for diehard fans, their sophomore slab of decomposed flesh titled Veneration Of Filth was mastered by Jani Loikas at Studio Cursed (Finland) and features guest grunts and lyrical conjurings by Tobi Zama (Sewercide), Jamie Stewart (Disevered), and the legendary Mike Browning (Nocturnus, Morbid Angel, Incubus).

While the vinyl edition of Veneration Of Filth is being prepared for release, Church Of Disgust are working on material for their third album, which will also see release through Blood Harvest.