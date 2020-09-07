CHYLD Talk New Single "Ride Out", Bringing In Former SLIK TOXIK Singer NICK WALSH To Record Vocals - "It Was Great To Hear Him Sing Like That" (Audio)

Tyson Braden at Non-Stop Rock Talk caught up with Chyld bassist Pete Dove (ex-Slash Puppet) and Neal Busby (ex-Slik Toxik) to discuss Chyld's latest release "Ride Out", how former Slik Toxik singer Nick Walsh became involved with the band, as well as the odds of a Slik Toxik reunion.

Busby: "It's pretty true to the original (recorded in 1986) with most of the (vocal) parts. I did get Nick to push some of the high notes. a lot of the high notes that you hear - the signature Nick Walsh screams - I was definitely encouraging those, and that's stuff that wasn't in the original version. I said 'Hey Nick, can you go higher?' and he would do it. It was great to hear him sing like that. I hadn't heard him sing stuff like that in a while. I think he did an amazing job, and he really brough the passion to the track because he comes from the same school of metal that we all did."

After more than 30 years, Toronto-based Chyld - who were part of the scene that gave us Slik Toxik, Sven Gali, Winter Rose and Slash Puppet - made a comeback in 2019 with a new single, "Burning Alive". They have released an official video for new song "Ride Out". Check it out below.

The song features Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh on vocals.

Walsh: "After a hang with my old friend and Slik Toxik band mate Neal Busby, catching up and sharing stories, Neal talked about how he and another old friend of mine, Pete Dove (Slash Puppet), were resurrecting their traditional heavy metal band from the '80s, Chyld. That day and conversation led to what you are about to hear and see. A song that I believe was written in 1983 at the height of that 'new' sound called heavy metal is now primed up for 2020. When I had the opportunity to take part, I couldn't pass up feeling 16 yrs old again."

Line-up:

Nick Walsh - lead vocals

Pete Dove - bass

Todd Lefever - guitars

Neal Busby - drums

From that era Chyld was born after guitarist Glen Cunningham met singer Rob Villemaire and joined forces with drummer Neal Busby. After a lengthy search bassist Pete Dove joined the ranks after his departure from another band. Chyld began rehearsals in Toronto with a diligent schedule that produced results very quickly, and with an arsenal of original songs they were ready to take on the Toronto metal club scene centered around the infamous venue, Larry's Hideaway.

In 1986 they recorded three songs, which resulted in the debut 7 inch single "Lite The Nite / Ye Morlok" being released on their own independent label Chyldysh Records. Sadly, it never got the attention it deserved at the time, but later achieved legendary status in the European metal world and sold on eBay for hundreds of dollars. Sadly, Chyld packed it in sometime in 1986 for reasons even the band cannot remember.

In 2012, inspired by the surge of interest in the old 7" single, Chyld reformed and recorded one old song, "Burning Alive". Tragically, it was the last song that singer Rob sang, as he passed away in 2017. His vocals sat in a computer for 7 years until drummer Neal Busby took the reins and decided the song had to be finished and recruited super fret demon Todd Lefever to record the guitars and get the song ready to be released to the world.

Check out Chyld on Spotify here.