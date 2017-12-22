CINDERELLA Frontman TOM KEIFER Live In Michigan; Multi-Cam Video Streaming
Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer performed at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan on December 15th. Multi-camera video footage from the show, produced by George S Pogacich, is available for streaming below:
Keifer’s The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition, an expanded compilation of his solo debut, The Way Life Goes, chock full of bonus content and special artwork, is out now via Cleopatra Records. Order via the Amazon widget below and on Cleopatra’s website.
The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1: CD
“Solid Ground”
“A Different Light”
“It’s Not Enough"
“Cold Day In Hell”
“Thick and Thin”
“Ask Me Yesterday”
“Fool’s Paradise”
“The Flower Song”
“Mood Elevator”
“Welcome To My Mind”
“You Showed Me”
“Ain’t That A Bitch”
“The Way Life Goes”
“Babylon
Bonus Tracks:
“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale
“With A Little Help From My Friends”
“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)
Disc 2: DVD
Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)
Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)
Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)
Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)
Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)
Chapter 6) Album Promo
Chapter 7) Cathouse Live
Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas
Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago
“The Way Life Goes” video: