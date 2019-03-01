CINDERELLA Frontman TOM KEIFER Talks New Solo Album - "The Heavy And The More Intimate Things Are As Extreme As They Have Ever Been"

Eddie Trunk caught up with Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer during the Monsters Of Rock Cruise this week for Trunk Nation. Keifer discusses his debut solo album, The Way Life Goes, and his next solo record in the clip below.

Keifer: "I would describe this (new) record is the extreme ends, which is the heavy and the more intimate things, are as extreme as they probably have ever been. The heavy stuff is probably the heaviest stuff I've ever been involved in writing or recording. The organic stuff is as intimate - where you hear every breath of the vocal - it's pretty exposed. And then things in between that are middle ground, but the heavy side is probably heavier than ever."

A deluxe edition of Keifer’s The Way Life Goes is out now via Cleopatra Records. Order via the Amazon widget below and on the Cleopatra Records website.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

“Solid Ground”

“A Different Light”

“It’s Not Enough"

“Cold Day In Hell”

“Thick and Thin”

“Ask Me Yesterday”

“Fool’s Paradise”

“The Flower Song”

“Mood Elevator”

“Welcome To My Mind”

“You Showed Me”

“Ain’t That A Bitch”

“The Way Life Goes”

“Babylon

Bonus Tracks:

“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale

“With A Little Help From My Friends”

“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)

Disc 2: DVD

Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)

Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)

Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)

Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)

Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)

Chapter 6) Album Promo

Chapter 7) Cathouse Live

Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas

Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago

Trailer:

“The Way Life Goes” video: