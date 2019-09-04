CINDERELLA Legend TOM KEIFER Premiers Lyric Video For New Song "Touching The Divine"

Timing, as the saying goes, is everything. And when you’re a career artist like Tom Keifer, you know exactly what it takes to get to the pinnacle and just how precarious it can be once you reach the top. After years of touring and growing with his solo band, Keifer feels the timing is right for a new record with #keiferband.

Keifer with #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers - are ready to Rise to yet another peak in their ongoing music journey with the September 13 release of his second solo album on Cleopatra Records. Pre-orders for the album are available here on all formats, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital. A lyric video for for the song "Touching The Divine" can be seen below.

Rise tracklisting:

"Touching The Divine"

"The Death Of Me"

"Waiting On The Demons"

"Hype"

"Untitled "

"Rise"

"All Amped Up"

"Breaking Down"

"Taste For The Pain"

"Life Was Here"

"You Believe In Me"

"Touching The Divine" lyric video:

"The Death Of Me" video:

Check out Tom Keifer and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops:

September

6 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theatre

7 - Cherokee, NC - Cherokee Blue Ridge Run

October

11 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe

12 - Versailles, OH - BMI Indoor Speedway

15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

17 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Event Center

19 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Bingo Casino

November

1 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

2 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

(Photos - Tammy Vega)