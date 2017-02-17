CINDERELLA - Rare Bootleg Live Video From 1985 And 1986 Shows Surface On YouTube

YouTube user AmericanJackassI has returned with rare bootleg video of Cinderella performing in Philadelphia, PA (1985) and Montreal, QC (1986). The Philly show takes place at the Empire Rock Room, where the band was discovered by Jon Bon Jovi. The Montreal show is from the band's support set on the Slippery When Wet tour with Bon Jovi.

Philadelphia, PA (1985)

Setlist:

-unknown-

"Once Around the Ride"

"Nothing For Nothing"

"Push, Push"

"Keep Me In Your Heart"

"In From the Outside"

"Talk Is Cheap"

"King of the Road"

"Flames in the Fire"

"Nobody's Fool"

"Shake Me"

"Night Songs"

"Free Wheeling"

"Born To Rock & Roll"

"Save Me"

Montreal, Quebec (1986)

Setlist:

"Once Around the Ride"

"Nothing For Nothing"

"In From the Outside"

"Save Me"

"Night Songs"

"Push, Push"

"Blues Thing"

"Nobody's Fool"

"Shake Me"