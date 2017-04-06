CINDERELLA's TOM KEIFER - 2017 Solo Shows Announced

Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer will take his solo band back on the road beginning later this month, confirmed concerts are as listed:

April

21 - Pima County Fair - Tucson, AZ

22 - Vamp'D - Las Vegas, NV

23 - The Whiskey - Los Angeles, CA

27 - Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT

28 - Club Mixx 360 - Malden, MA

29 - M-3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD



May

13 - L.A. Metal Summit - Tokyo, Japan



June

1 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

2 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

3 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS



July

1 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB

13 - Star Plaza - Merrillville, IN

14 - Chippewa Valley Festival - Cadott, WI

15 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA

21 - Manchester Music Hll - Lexington, KY

22 - Loud N’ Lima - Lima, OH

Keifer has also uploaded guitar-cam and piano-cam videos of three songs that will be included in his 2017 live set, enjoy:

"The Last Mile"

"Thick And Thin"

"Still Climbing"