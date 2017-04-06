CINDERELLA's TOM KEIFER - 2017 Solo Shows Announced
April 6, 2017, an hour ago
Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer will take his solo band back on the road beginning later this month, confirmed concerts are as listed:
April
21 - Pima County Fair - Tucson, AZ
22 - Vamp'D - Las Vegas, NV
23 - The Whiskey - Los Angeles, CA
27 - Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT
28 - Club Mixx 360 - Malden, MA
29 - M-3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD
May
13 - L.A. Metal Summit - Tokyo, Japan
June
1 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX
2 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
3 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS
July
1 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB
13 - Star Plaza - Merrillville, IN
14 - Chippewa Valley Festival - Cadott, WI
15 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA
21 - Manchester Music Hll - Lexington, KY
22 - Loud N’ Lima - Lima, OH
Keifer has also uploaded guitar-cam and piano-cam videos of three songs that will be included in his 2017 live set, enjoy:
"The Last Mile"
"Thick And Thin"
"Still Climbing"