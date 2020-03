Tom Keifer (Cinderella, #keiferband) has released a #EndCovid19 version of "Rise", the title track of his sophomore solo album. The video for the song, created by Joshua Smith, can be seen below.

Says Keifer: "Our world may be falling but these turbulent times will pass and we will rise. #TogetherApart we will #EndCovid19 #humanspirit Love you all... Please stay safe, healthy & keep the faith."