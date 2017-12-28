CINDERELLA's TOM KEIFER Launches New Trailer For Deluxe Edition Of The Way Life Goes Solo Album; Video
December 28, 2017, 7 hours ago
A deluxe edition of Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer’s The Way Life Goes is out now via Cleopatra Records. Check out a new video trailer below, and order via the Amazon widget below and on Cleopatra’s website.
The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1: CD
“Solid Ground”
“A Different Light”
“It’s Not Enough"
“Cold Day In Hell”
“Thick and Thin”
“Ask Me Yesterday”
“Fool’s Paradise”
“The Flower Song”
“Mood Elevator”
“Welcome To My Mind”
“You Showed Me”
“Ain’t That A Bitch”
“The Way Life Goes”
“Babylon
Bonus Tracks:
“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale
“With A Little Help From My Friends”
“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)
Disc 2: DVD
Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)
Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)
Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)
Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)
Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)
Chapter 6) Album Promo
Chapter 7) Cathouse Live
Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas
Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago
Trailer:
“The Way Life Goes” video: