CINDERELLA's TOM KEIFER Launches New Trailer For Deluxe Edition Of The Way Life Goes Solo Album; Video

A deluxe edition of Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer’s The Way Life Goes is out now via Cleopatra Records. Check out a new video trailer below, and order via the Amazon widget below and on Cleopatra’s website.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

“Solid Ground”

“A Different Light”

“It’s Not Enough"

“Cold Day In Hell”

“Thick and Thin”

“Ask Me Yesterday”

“Fool’s Paradise”

“The Flower Song”

“Mood Elevator”

“Welcome To My Mind”

“You Showed Me”

“Ain’t That A Bitch”

“The Way Life Goes”

“Babylon

Bonus Tracks:

“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale

“With A Little Help From My Friends”

“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)

Disc 2: DVD

Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)

Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)

Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)

Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)

Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)

Chapter 6) Album Promo

Chapter 7) Cathouse Live

Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas

Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago

Trailer:

“The Way Life Goes” video: